Miralem Pjanic willing to take pay-cut to re-join Juventus

Miralem Pjanic is in the midst of pre-season training with Barcelona with his future unclear according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 31-year-old playmaker has been linked with a return to Italy given he has failed to make himself an important player in Ronald Koeman’s team a year on from his move from Juventus.

Pjanic, who’s earning €8m net per season, would be willing to lower his salary to return to Turin according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim Juventus are interested in bringing him back should he cede financial ground.

Pjanic would be re-united with Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, the coach he enjoyed such success with, although the Italian giants are also said to be considering a move for Manuel Locatelli.

Barcelona are desperate to lower their wage bill to free up the space to renew Lionel Messi’s contract and register their new signings while respecting La Liga’s salary cap – Pjanic, an underperforming high earner, would be an ideal cull.