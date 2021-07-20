Memphis has spoken about the reason he chose to join Barcelona on a free transfer this summer.

Memphis signed for Barca following the expiration of his contract at Olympique Lyon, adding to the Catalan’s captures of Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero, all for free.

None of the new signings have actually been registered just yet due to the club’s financial situation and the fact they are over their La Liga wage bill.

But Joan Laporta is on a mission to raise enough money to get them signed up ready for the new campaign, which kicks off in mid-August.

And ahead of his first season with Barca, Memphis has explained what attracted him to Camp Nou and his hopes for his spell in Catalonia.

He said in his unveiling on Monday: “Hello, I’m Memphis and I just arrived at Barcelona. I am very excited with this new adventure.

“I hope to win many titles, this is why I have come to this great club.

“It’s a great day.”

Memphis has spent four years at Lyon, scoring 63 times in 138 appearances, going from strength-to-strength following his departure from Manchester United in 2017.