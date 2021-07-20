New Barcelona signing Memphis is often referred to by his full name, but that’s not how the forward would like it to be.

Memphis joined Barcelona on a free transfer this summer following an impressive four-year spell at Lyon.

The Dutchman scored 60 Ligue 1 goals in 139 appearances for Lyon ahead of being snapped up as one of three free signings by Barca this summer, along with Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia from Manchester City.

Upon his signing, Memphis has often been referred to by his full name, which includes his legal surname Depay.

But the forward has already made it clear that he does not want to be referred to by that name due to his family history.

Speaking to the BBC following his decision to drop his surname in 2012, he said of his father, who abandoned him when he was four years of age: “I will never forgive him.