Memphis has already told Barcelona fans why they should not call him Depay

New Barcelona signing Memphis is often referred to by his full name, but that’s not how the forward would like it to be.

Memphis joined Barcelona on a free transfer this summer following an impressive four-year spell at Lyon.

The Dutchman scored 60 Ligue 1 goals in 139 appearances for Lyon ahead of being snapped up as one of three free signings by Barca this summer, along with Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia from Manchester City.

Upon his signing, Memphis has often been referred to by his full name, which includes his legal surname Depay.

But the forward has already made it clear that he does not want to be referred to by that name due to his family history.

Speaking to the BBC following his decision to drop his surname in 2012, he said of his father, who abandoned him when he was four years of age: “I will never forgive him.

“Do not call me Depay, call me Memphis.

“No, I don’t want to explain exactly what happened at home because I don’t want to make people feel ashamed. And that’s how it will remain because I’ve already moved on.”

Memphis has now touched down in Barcelona for pre-season following his official unveiling on Monday.

He arrives late to Camp Nou after being given extra time off due to his participation at Euro 2020 with the Netherlands.

