Martin Braithwaite’s agent explodes against transfer rumours and Jorge Mendes

After many weeks of rumour and discussion about Martin Braithwaite’s future at Barcelona, the Danish forward’s agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, has exploded.

“Everything’s s***, all these stories are false,” he said in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo.

It’s thought he was responding specifically to a story linking Braithwaite with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers for €15m, with super-agent Jorge Mendes supposedly key in the deal.

“Jorge Mendes has nothing to do with Martin Braithwaite,” Cetinkaya said. “Jorge Mendes has no players at Barcelona. He can focus on Wolves, but I take care of my players at Barcelona.” As well as Braithwaite, Frenkie de Jong is also on his books.

“Martin Braithwaite plays for the biggest club in the world and works with one of the most important coaches in the world. From day one until now, he’s exceeded expectations in terms of playing time and wellbeing at the club, and he’s very happy.

“He was one of the best players at the European Championship with incredible statistics, and he’ll continue with Barcelona.”

Braithwaite joined Barcelona from Leganes mid-way through the 2019/20 season, making 40 appearances for the blaugrana and scoring three goals since.

Before turning up at Camp Nou, Braithwaite had represented Esbjerg fB, Toulouse, Middlesborough and Bordeaux.

He’s also scored ten goals in 53 appearances for Denmark, and was just last night knocked out of Euro 2020.