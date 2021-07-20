Luis Figo responds to Florentino Perez’s leaked audios harshly criticising him

Real Madrid Legends beat Barcelona Legends 3-2 in a special version of El Clasico in Israel on Tuesday.

Ronaldinho and Jofre Mateu scored for the blaugrana while Pedro Munitis, Alfonso Perez and Ruben de la Red scored for Madrid.

Luis Figo also turned out for Madrid, with the Portuguese at the centre of a media storm last week when El Confidencial leaked audios where Florentino Perez criticised him and several other club legends in what he thought were off-the-record comments.

As well as Figo, Iker Casillas, Raul, Vicente del Bosque, Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo all felt his wrath, with Florentino reacting by accusing journalist Jose Antonio Abellan of blackmail.

Figo, speaking at the match in comments carried by Marca, was the first player to respond to the leaked audios.

“I think that in a private conversation you can say things that are taken out of context,” Figo said.

“I’ve had the opportunity to speak with him [after the audios came out] and he’s apologised to me, so it’s a closed matter.”

Figo joined Madrid in a highly-controversial move from Barcelona in 2000, sparking the famous pig’s head incident.

He had spent five years at Barcelona having joined from Sporting Lisbon, where he had spent six years.

He then spent five seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu before moving to Italy to join Inter, retiring in 2009. He made 127 appearances for his native Portugal.