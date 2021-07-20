Bayern Munich and Germany legend Lothar Matthäus has criticised Toni Kroos amid his retirement from international football.

Kroos decided to hang up his boots from international football after Euro 2020 when Germany were eliminated by England at the Round of 16 stage.

The Real Madrid walks away from international football with a World Cup winners’ medal and 106 caps, but that has not saved him from critcism.

Kroos was criticised heavily for his performances for Die Mannschaft, and a legend of the national team in Matthäus has now added to that with a dig at the midfielder’s style of play.

He told Kicker via Mundo Deportivo: “Toni Kroos is not at international level anymore.

“Personally, I don’t have anything against Toni Kroos, but I don’t agree with his way of playing.”

In kroos’ defence, he clearly recognised that he couldn’t give everything for Germany anymore by deciding to hang up his boots following Euro 2020.

And as for his style of play, he has won everything there is to win at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, as well as being a world champion with Germany, so that opinion from Matthäus is unlikely to cost him any sleep.