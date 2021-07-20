Gareth Bale is said to have made a firm decision on his short-term future amid talk he will retire early.

During his participation in Euro 2020 with Wales, rumours began to surface that Bale could retire early from club football.

But talk of the veteran forward hanging up his boots appears to have been put to bed with Diario AS reporting that Bale has made a ‘firm’ decision to remain at Real Madrid for the coming season.

Bale spent last season on loan at Tottenham after falling out with Zinedine Zidane and the Real Madrid fans the previous year.

But a change of manager looks to be enough for Bale to get a fresh start, and that’s no surprise given new boss Carlo Ancelotti is the man who brought the Welshman to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013.

According to the report, Bale’s family continued to live in Madrid during his time at Tottenham and the 32-year-old is heading into this season with renewed hope over his Real Madrid career after the change of manager, even if it’s just for one year.

As things stand, Bale’s current contract expires after this season, but another year at Real Madrid will be the perfect chance to get into the shop window, or maybe even to earn the opportunity of a short-term deal beyond this season at the Bernabeu.