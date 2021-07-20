Determined Sergio Ramos hard at work building a “family” at Paris Saint-Germain

Sergio Ramos is officially a Paris Saint-Germain player, getting himself ready for the new Ligue Un season with his teammates in the French capital.

He posted a snap on Tuesday that indicated he’s getting on very well indeed with his new colleagues, as noted by Diario AS.

The Andalusian showed himself with some of PSG’s Spanish-speakers – Juan Bernat, Rafinha, Keylor Navas and Mauro Icardi – sunbathing, accompanied by the caption: “Family time”.

Ramos left Real Madrid this summer after the club failed to give him the multi-year option he felt he deserved.

PSG did, however, handing the Andalusian a two-year deal and recruiting him alongside other bonafide stars including Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi.

Ramos spent sixteen years at the Santiago Bernabeu after joining from his hometown club, Sevilla, in 2005. He won 22 titles in the Spanish capital, but four in particular will be of interest to PSG.

Ramos won four Champions Leagues with Madrid, four more than PSG have managed in their history.

It’s no secret Europe’s premier prize is the French club’s obsession, and they’ll hope Ramos’s presence can help deliver it.