Antoine Griezmann returns to Barcelona’s pre-season training with an uncertain future

Antoine Griezmann is one of the most important players in Barcelona’s summer transfer market according to Diario Sport.

The Frenchman, a second-to-none saleable asset, is in the shop window as Barcelona seek to lower their wage bill and trim the fat from a bloated squad.

Nothing has materialised yet, however, and Griezmann this Tuesday joined the rest of Ronald Koeman’s squad for pre-season.

Griezmann had wanted to decide his future before the beginning of the new season, having just come from Euro 2020, where France were beaten by Switzerland at the last 16 despite entering the tournament as favourites.

Barcelona need to reduce their wage bill to meet La Liga’s salary cap, or risk being unable to renew Lionel Messi’s contract.

Griezmann was close to returning to his old club Atletico Madrid in a part-exchange involving Saul, only for Barcelona to seemingly prove unable to hold up their end of the bargain.

With the option of returning to the Spanish capital seemingly parked, the Frenchman will now begin pre-season training uncertain of where he’ll be once the transfer window shuts.