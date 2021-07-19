Spanish football evening headlines: Raphael Varane returns for Real Madrid preseason, Saul Niguez’s Barcelona move stalls and Brahim Diaz rejoins AC Milan on loan

Spanish football evening headlines for Monday, July 19.

Varane set for Real Madrid preseason return amid Man United links

Real Madrid star Raphael Varane will return to preseason training this week ahead of a crunch decision on his future in the Spanish capital.

The 28-year-old is set for showdown talks with the Los Blancos board before the end of the month amid strong links with a move away to Manchester United.

No progress on Saul Niguez’s potential Barcelona move

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez‘s possible move to Barcelona has reportedly stalled in recent days.

Niguez has been heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season as part of a swap deal to bring Antoine Griezmann back to Madrid.

Real Madrid confirm Brahim Diaz’s AC Milan loan return

Real Madrid have confirmed an agreement for Brahim Diaz to rejoin Serie A giants AC Milan on a two year loan.

