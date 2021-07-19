Sergio Busquets set for key Barcelona wage cut talks

Veteran Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets will report for preseason training on July 29 ahead of crunch salary talks.

The Spanish international is currently away on an extended break following his international duty with La Roja at Euro 2020 this summer.

Ronald Koeman‘s squad returned to preseason action last week but the majority of his big name stars are still away on holiday at this stage.

Alongside his return to action, reports from Mundo Deportivo claim the 33-year-old’s representatives will hold talks with the La Blaugrana board over a proposed 30% wage cut ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Busquets’ current deal runs until 2023 and he is not currently looking to extend his contract beyond that date at this stage.

The exact details of the pay reduction have not been confirmed but the Catalan native is likely to agree to a delayed payment of a specific percentage of his salary before his contract expires in two years time.