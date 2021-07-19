Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has spoken about Pedri’s participation at this summer’s Olympic Games.

Pedri featured in almost all of Barcelona‘s games last season before heading off to Euro 2020 with Spain.

The 18-year-old was excellent as Spain reached the semi-final only to miss out on penalties, featuring in all of La Roja‘s fixtures.

But even the Euros didn’t signal the end of Pedri’s season. He is now in Tokyo with Spain to compete at the Olympic Games, and should La Roja reach the final of the competition, he could end up on as many as 72 games for the season.

Many have suggested that is too much for young Pedri, particularly given the fact he will return just days before the start of the La Liga season when he expected to feature prominently again for Barcelona.

Speaking about the youngster, Barca boss Koeman has once again lamented the fact Pedri was called up for the Olympics, while praising the midfielder for his impressive form this summer.

“Pedri had a phenomenal Euros. At only 18 years of age, he played almost all of the games in full with an impressive maturity,” he told Marca.

“He is improving and he is a humble and relaxed boy. He lives for football. He is an example of how how you have to be as a youngster at Barca.”

Koeman added: “It’s a shame for us, we have the maximum confidence, he is not worried and this season there is a great expectation of him.

“It’s is important for our football base, that the youngsters see that they are at a club that gives them opportunities.

“Pedri has played a lot. We should give him as much rest as he needs during the summer.

“As Guardiola said, to play two important tournaments in the summer is too much, but we can’t do anything about it.”