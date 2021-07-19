Ronald Koeman says he is ‘disappointed’ after losing Ousmane Dembélé to injury ahead of the new season.

Dembélé suffered another injury setback during France’s Euro 2020 campaign, undergoing surgery soon after that will keep him out for four months.

It’s expected the winger will be out until at least October, missing roughly two months of action for Barcelona with the new season set to kick off in the second week of August.

Injury setbacks are nothing new for Dembélé having missed as many as 86 games through injuries since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

But this injury is particularly impactful due to his contract situation, the winger having just one year remaining on his current deal.

“I am very disappointed with his injury,” Koeman told Marca. “Also, the situation with his contract is complicated.

“It’s a shame for him and us. He contributed a lot last year, he is different to what we have. I hope that he can return soon.”

It was reported that Dembélé could be sold this summer to help with Barcelona’s financial crisis, but following his injury, it now seems like a new deal will be offered instead with the winger likely having to accept reduced terms to remain at Camp Nou.