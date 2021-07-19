Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has issued his verdict on new signings Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay ahead of the new season.

The Blaugrana snapped up the duo on free transfers with Aguero joining following a decade at City and Depay joining from Olympique Lyon.

The pair are yet to be officially registered with Barca needing to reduce their wage bill to register new players.

But the Catalan club are making slow progress and it seems inevitable that the new men will be eligible to play come the start of the season next month.

Ahead of the new season, and with pre-season now clicking into gear, Barca boss Koeman has been speaking, and he took the opportunity to speak about new signings and what they can bring to Camp Nou.

Asked about Aguero, he said, as cited by Marca: “We had to improve our front line and he is a very experienced and dangerous player in the area.

“What’s important is that he is physically fine and our objective is to keep him in the best state of form.”

Koeman also spoke about Depay and how his fellow Dutchman can bring versatility to the Barca attack.

“I know Memphis very well and he knows how I work,” he added.

“He has a lot of character, physicality, speed, he can play in different positions in attack.

“He is the perfect age to be able to prove it.”