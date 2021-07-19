Real Madrid drew with newly promoted Rayo Vallecano in their second pre-season friendly.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men continued their preparations with a clash with Rayo at Veldebebas, but they could only take a draw with Isco scoring a penalty and Victor Chust netting an own goal.

Real Madrid are still waiting to get their internationals back with many of their stars given extra time off due to their participation at Euro 2020.

The starting XI that took on Rayo included a number of senior stars, however, with Nacho Fernandes, Marcelo, Isco, Alvaro Odriozola, Martin Odegaard and Lucas Vasquez among the starters.

Los Blancos will next take on Scottish outfit Rangers on Sunday as they look to step up their pre-season preparations having won their opener with Fuenlabrada ahead of this Raya draw.

Ancelotti’s men also have a friendly lined up against AC Milan on August 8, by which point all of their international players will have returned for pre-season.

Here are the full line-ups from the draw between Real Madrid and Rayo.

Real Madrid: Lunin, Odriozola, Chust, Nacho, Marcelo, Banco, Isco, Odegaard, Lucas Vázquez, Arribas, Latasa.

Rayo: Luca Zidane, Mario Hernández, Saveljich, Catena, Fran, Óscar Valentín, Trejo, Andrés Martín, Bebé, Álvaro, Sergio Moreno.

