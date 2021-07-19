Kylian Mbappe’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain remains complicated as the new season draws nearer.

The French striker is out of contract after the coming season and potentially available for free, but PSG are desperate to keep the superstar frontman.

The Ligue 1 giants will do ‘everything’ to tie Mbappe down to a new deal, according to L’Equipe via Mundo Deportivo, but they face an uphill battle.

It’s claimed Mbappe does not want to extend his deal in Paris, desperate to win the Champions League having finished runners’ up in the season before last.

The World Cup winner has plenty of admirers with Real Madrid watching on attentively, according to the report, though financial issues may limit what Los Blancos can do this summer should Mbappe become available.

And that could be the case given that if PSG cannot agree a new deal, they will likely have to sell Mbappe to avoid losing him for free next summer.

This could yet become one of the sagas of the summer, but in the meantime, Mbappe remains on holiday following his Euro 2020 participation, and he will return to PSG training some time next week.