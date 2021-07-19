Real Madrid confirm Brahim Diaz’s AC Milan loan deal

Real Madrid have confirmed an agreement for Brahim Diaz to rejoin Serie A giants AC Milan on a two year loan.

AC Milan have been working on a deal to bring the Spanish international back to the San Siro after he spent an eye catching 2020/21 season in Milan.

But his first team picture has not changed in Madrid following the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti in the Spanish capital with the 21-year-old open to an exit.

Seven goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for Stefano Pioli’s side in 2020/21 had persuaded the club to pressure Real Madrid over a permanent move.

However, Los Blancos are keeping their future options open on the former Manchester City winger, with no purchase clause included as part of the agreement.

Pioli could reattempt to change minds in Madrid in 2022, if Diaz picks up where he left off in Milan, with his current contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu running until 2025.

