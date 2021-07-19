Raphael Varane set for Real Madrid preseason return amid Manchester United links

Real Madrid star Raphael Varane will return to preseason training this week ahead of a crunch decision on his future in the Spanish capital.

Varane has been away on an extended break following his participation with France at Euro 2020 but he returned to Spain inside the last 48 hours as per reports from Marca.

The 28-year-old is set for showdown talks with the Los Blancos board before the end of the month amid strong links with a move away to Manchester United.

Varane’s has entered into the final year of his contract in Madrid with the former Lens defender so far rejecting their offer of an extension beyond the end of next season.

United are rumoured to have already agreed personal terms with Varane’s representatives but they have not confirmed a fee with Real Madrid.

If Varane continues to decline a contract extension in Madrid, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could secure a deal in the region of €35m.