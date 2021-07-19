No progress on Saul Niguez’s potential Barcelona move

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez‘s possible move to Barcelona has reportedly stalled in recent days.

Niguez has been heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season as part of a swap deal to bring Antoine Griezmann back to Madrid.

Diego Simeone is rumoured to be keen on the deal with Niguez slipping down the pecking order in recent months and Griezmann remaining a popular figure with the Argentinian coach.

However, according to reports from Diario AS, no progress has been made in talks with the two clubs still some way apart in the details of an agreement.

That lack of movement from Barcelona could open up the possibility of a switch to England with Liverpool and Manchester United monitoring the Spanish international.

Simeone will be open to selling him to a Premier League club if an acceptable fee is agreed as he aims to sign a new striker this summer.