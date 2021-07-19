Here are your morning headlines for Monday, July 19.

Mbappe decision

Kylian Mbappe is being heavily linked with a move away from PSG this summer.

L’Equipe via Diario AS report Mbappe does not want to sign a new contract as he looks to give himself the best chance of winning the Champions League.

But despite the risk of losing the superstar striker for free next season, PSG are refusing to sell him in the hope they can agree a new deal.

Real Madrid will continue to watch on closely.

United eye Vinicius

Manchester United are said to be interested in a move for Real Madrid winger Vinicus Jr.

United have already been pushing for a move for Raphael Varane this summer, and according to Marca, they are now interested in a move for Vinicius.

Real Madrid value the winger at £68.5million.

Bayern make Barca enquiry

Bayern Munich are said to have enquired about signing one of Barcelona‘s right-backs.

Recognising that the Catalan giants might have one too many in the position, RAC1 via Mundo Deportivo report Bayern have asked Barca for prices for each of Sergino Dest, Sergi Roberto and Emerson Royal.

Barca are certainly not likely to sell Dest, while new signing Emerson is also said to be part of the plans ahead of this season.

The case of Roberto is a little less clear given the Blaugrana already need to reduce his contract terms.