Kevin Gameiro completes Strasbourg return from Valencia

Former French international Kevin Gameiro has completed a full circle career move by returning to Strasbourg from Valencia.

The 34-year-old was released by Los Che as part of the move, to allow him to rejoin the Ligue 1 club on a free transfer, and sign a two year contract at Stade de la Meinau.

Gameiro had struggled to make a consistent impact at the Estadio Mestalla following his €16m move from Atletico Madrid ahead of the 2018/29 La Liga season.

13 years since leaving the club that developed him, Kevin Gameiro has officially rejoined Racing on a two-year deal! Welcome home, @kevingameiro9 💙pic.twitter.com/IxlZ36Tx8U — RC Strasbourg English (@RCS_English) July 18, 2021

After netting 19 goals across two seasons in Madrid he managed just 16 goals from three years in an injury disrupted stint in Valencia.

However, despite his low key end to life in Spain, his time with Sevilla from 2013 to 2016 will go down as the most successful spell in his domestic career.

He won three consecutive Europa League titles in Andalucia as part of Unai Emery‘s dominant side before going on to win a fourth title at Atletico in 2018.