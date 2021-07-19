Two Premier League clubs are already said to have expressed an interest in Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

It was reported yesterday that Lenglet would be made available by Barcelona for a loan move with the view to including a clause that triggered an obligation to buy after a certain amount of appearances.

Lenglet is likely to see his play-time reduced this season following the signing of Eric Garcia and amid the presence of Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza.

And following the reports Lenglet is available this summer, two Premier League clubs have expressed an interest with Diario AS reporting Everton and West Ham have already begun conversations over signing the Frenchman.

It’s also reported that Lenglet likes the idea of moving to the Premier League for a fresh challenge and that a the English sides have a genuine shot at pulling off the move.

Barca are keen to get rid of some of their biggest earners amid their current financial crisis, and Lenglet is not part of their plans having amassed a reputation for being error prone.

The main requirement for Everton and West Ham is that they agree to pay much, if not all, of Lenglet’s wages during the loan deal.