Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are said to have enquired about the possibility of signing one of three Barcelona players this summer.

Bayern find themselves in need of a right-back ahead of the coming season, and they have cottoned on to the fact Barcelona might just have one too many.

Between Sergino Dest, Sergi Roberto and new signing Emerson Royal, Barca have a wealth of options at right-back.

And according to RAC1 and BILD via Mundo Deportivo, Bayern have asked for prices for all three to find out which player could be signed.

Though, as detailed in the Mundo Deportivo report, none of the three players are likely to make the move this summer.

Dest impressed last season and is not likely to be allowed to leave, while new signing Emerson dreams of playing at Camp Nou with Ronald Koeman said to be pleased with the signing.

Roberto‘s situation is less clear given Barca already need to negotiate reduced terms with the versatile defender amid their financial crisis.

But the report claims Roberto is not attracted by the idea of playing Bundesliga football.