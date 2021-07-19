Barcelona propose Philippe Coutinho and Alessio Romagnoli swap deal to AC Milan

Barcelona have proposed a player swap deal to Serie A giants AC Milan over outcasted star Philippe Coutinho.

The Italians are rumoured to be interested in bringing the former Liverpool attacker to the San Siro ahead of the 2021/22 season with his first team opportunities still limited at the Camp Nou.

La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman has been tasked with offloading several big names in the coming weeks in order to balance the club’s bloated wage bill.

However, widespread knowledge of Barcelona’s financial difficulties has made it difficult for Koeman to secure a buyer for the Brazilian international with AC Milan unwilling to match their lowered €20m asking price.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Barcelona could now propose a compromise via a swap deal for defender Alessio Romagnoli.

Italian star Romagnoli has so far rejected the club’s offer of a contract extension and they could sell him to avoid a free transfer exit in 2022.