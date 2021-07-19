Barcelona present new signing Memphis Depay

Barcelona have publicly unveiled Memphis Depay as their new signing ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Depay agreed a free transfer move to the Camp Nou last month during his international duty with the Netherlands at Euro 2020 following his contract expiry with Lyon.

The 27-year-old caught the eye again last season with 20 Ligue 1 goals and he has now agreed a two year deal to be reunited with former La Oranje head coach Ronald Koeman in Catalonia.

The former Manchester United winger is expected to join up fully with preseason training in the coming days following his post tournament holiday.

“I just came from vacation and now is the time to focus again. I want to start the season well and be totally focused here”, he told an interview with club website, as reported via Marca.

“I will try to adapt as quickly as possible.”

Fellow free transfer arrivals Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia are expected to be the centre of attention in the coming days as they begin the business side of their own Barcelona careers.

The pair opted against signing extensions at Manchester City at the back end of 2020/21 with Garcia returning to the club where he spent nine years as an academy player from 2008 to 2017.

