Barcelona ‘offered’ Donny van de Beek deal by Manchester United

Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek in a cut price deal.

The Dutch international has struggled to make a regular impact during his first season in English football following a 2020 move from Ajax.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is rumoured to be open to the possibility of cutting his losses on the 24-year-old this summer with La Blaugrana monitoring the situation with interest.

According to reports from the Daily Express, Ronald Koeman has been contacted over any potential interest in signing his former La Oranje schemer.

United are unlikely to be open to free transfer, and Barcelona’s current financial difficulties would block bid, meaning a loan offer is the most likely option.

The other avenue for Koeman to explore could be a swap deal with centre back Samuel Umtiti as the former Everton coach looks to offload the French international.