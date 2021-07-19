Atletico Madrid La Liga

Atletico Madrid to rival PSG in shock Jordan Henderson move

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid could make a bold summer move to rival Paris Saint-Germain for Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

The England international endured a frustrating end to the 2020/21 Premier League season with recurrent injuries limiting his impact for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Jurgen Klopp

However, contract extension talks with the 31-year-old have reportedly stalled following Euro 2020 with two years left on his current deal at Anfield.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Henderson is looking for assurances over his long term future on Merseyside and PSG and Atletico are both monitoring the situation with growing interest.

PSG will aim to lure him to the French capital with the premise of a reunion with Dutch international Gini Wijnaldum in the centre of Mauricio Pochettino‘s midfield.

However, Diego Simeone will be on the hunt for a new midfielder if Saul Niguez completes his much anticipated move away from the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano this month.

Tags Diego Simeone gini wijnaldum Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Mauricio Pochettino Paris Saint-Germain PSG Saul Niguez

