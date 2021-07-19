Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona: Who’s going to win La Liga next season?

Written by a guest blogger

La Liga is the top-tier league in the Spanish footballing system and one of the world’s best and most competitive.

Over the years, the league has sent shockwaves throughout the footballing world by producing teams that have dominated European club competitions, such as the Champions League and the Europa League.

Additionally, the league has also been a stage for many prominent players to showcase their talents and compete for their clubs.

Some of the most influential players to ever play in the league include Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Ronaldo Nazario, Roberto Carlos, Fernando Torres, Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Raul.

Last season’s La Liga saw a close competition between three of the league’s heavyweights, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona, each trying to win the highly coveted title. Atletico managed to do it, beating their close rivals by fine margins.

If where the league left off is anything to go by, the coming 2021/22 season will be a joy to watch.

Yes, other clubs such as Sevilla have been trying to close the gap and become title contenders too, but the top three teams still look best-placed to contest Liga; the odds favour them the most.

Below is an overview explaining precisely why the odds favour these three teams to win the 91st La Liga title.

Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone saw his team secure their first La Liga title in six years. Los Rojiblancos last won the trophy back in 2014. They held off their rivals in a tightly-contested title race.

Diego Simeone is already plotting his title defence, a move that would see them win back-to-back La Liga titles. They would have liked to have gone further in last season’s Champions League, but a brilliant Chelsea side knocked them out in the last 16.

Atletico are looking to strengthen their squad with some top talents. For example, multiple sources have claimed the club have tried to contact Inter to sign Lautaro Martinez, the Argentine forward who plays for the Italian giants.

The move might be boosted by the news of Romelu Lukaku committing his future to Inter amid interest from European heavyweights such as European champions Chelsea. However, Inter might be a tough nut to crack, especially since Lautaro was a huge influence when they secured the Scudetto last season.

Barcelona

At the moment, Barcelona are in the midst of a shaky spell. For one, Lionel Messi’s future at the club is still a doubt after his contract expired. An agreement is yet to be reached.

If the negotiation is futile, Barcelona might lose out on one of the best players to ever play football. This means that their 2021/22 title challenge heavily relies on forthcoming news on Messi.

Additionally, the financial situation has seen Barca struggle to maintain a balance in the squad. Rumours have it that they might offload Antoine Griezmann as a financial casualty.

However, even with the numerous challenges surrounding Barcelona, the club have still made some notable signings since the transfer window opened, most of them being free transfers.

They signed Sergio Aguero from Manchester City, most notably. The Argentine forward will join his friend Messi in Catalonia and is expected to boost them attacking wise.

Additionally, Barcelona have reinforced their squad with Lyon’s Memphis Depay. The Dutch attacker has already shown the world what he can do at Euro 2020 despite his team being eliminated from the competition prematurely.

This means that they will have several attacking options upfront, making them serious title contenders. Other notable additions to the squad include City defender Eric Garcia.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid are another team new bookies project will be a force to be reckoned with in the coming season. However, the club just lost their captain and defensive talisman Sergio Ramos to French giants Paris Saint-Germain. After a sixteen-year spell with the club, he’s left as one of the most decorated players of all time.

Additionally, indecisiveness and unrest surround the futures of some of their top talents. For example, it is still unclear whether Eden Hazard will be at the Santiago Bernabeu next season after failing to impress the Spanish giants as expected after signing from Chelsea. Gareth Bale’s future is also unclear.

Madrid are yet to make a notable signing in the transfer window. However, they have some dream targets, like Kylian Mbappe. The youngster has shone over the past three seasons, breaking records for both club and country.

He’s a World Cup-winner with France and has also won trophies with PSG. The fact that the two clubs have established a good relationship this window after the transfer of Ramos makes us eager to see what might unfold in the coming days.

Conclusion

La Liga has been providing thrill and entertainment to football enthusiasts for years, and the 2021/22 season could be even better. The competition is expected to be stiff, and whoever wins might do so by fine margins. What a season it will be!