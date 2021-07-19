Atletico Madrid will fight to keep hold of Kieran Trippier this summer amid interest from Manchester United.

United have been heavily linked with a move for the England international this summer, but Los Rojiblancos are desperate to keep hold of the man who played a key role in their La Liga title victory last season.

In England, it has been reported that the transfer is very much possible, but Diario AS are reporting that Atleti will be far from facilitating over any potential deal.

Diego Simeone sees Trippier as a ‘key piece’ of his team and it’s reported only a big offer and the player himself expressing a desire to leave could convince Atleti to sell.

So far, United are said to have offered €23.5million for Trippier’s services, but it seems that offer is not going to cut it.

As things stand, Trippier has two years remaining on his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano, and Atleti’s idea is for the right-back to see out that deal and to continue to build on the impressive form he showed last season to help Simeone’s men on the way to the title.

For the time being, the England international remains on holiday following his participation at Euro 2020, and any talks over a transfer would be expected to run into August.