Atletico Madrid will not consider selling midfielder Joao Felix this summer regardless of any potential offers.

Felix‘s name has been included in a number of transfer reports this summer having endured mixed results following his €127million move from Benfica in 2019.

The fee paid for the 21-year-old means he is easily criticised by many despite the fact he is still developing as a footballer, and last season he did impress for much of the campaign.

Felix managed 10 goals and six assists as Atleti won the La Liga title, and it’s that sort of form that has convinced Los Rojiblancos to take an uncompromising position on their young Portuguese star.

According to Marca, Felix is ‘untouchable’ in this transfer window, with the club fully behind the 21-year-old ahead of this season.

Atleti do expect Felix to continue improving as he looks to prove himself as the more than €100million player he is expected to be.

But it seems he will be given the time to prove himself with a sale not on the table this summer as things stand.