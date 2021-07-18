Spanish football evening headlines: Man United offered Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, Sergio Ramos joins PSG training and Ronald Koeman tips Lionel Messi for 2021 Ballon d’Or

Spanish football evening headlines for Saturday, July 17.

Manchester United offered Vinicius Jr as Real Madrid push for Mbappe

Real Madrid have offered Manchester United the chance to sign Vinicius Junior as they aim to secure a deal for Kylian Mbappe.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, Carlo Ancelotti is open to selling Vincius to free up space for Mbappe, with United quoted £68.5m for the Brazilian international.

Read more here.

Sergio Ramos joins first PSG preseason training session

Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has taken part in his first training session as a Paris Saint-Germain player.

The 35-year-old has been granted an extended summer break, due to an injury, but he has now joined up with Mauricio Pochettino‘s side for the next stage of their preseason training camp.

Read more here.

Ronald Koeman tips Lionel Messi for 2021 Ballon d’Or

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is confident Lionel Messi will clinch the 2021 Ballon d’Or award later this year.

The 2020 award was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic with Messi missing the chance to battle Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski to defend his 2019 gong and Koeman is confident in the Argentinian’s chances.

Read more here.