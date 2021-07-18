Sergio Ramos joins first PSG preseason training session

Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has taken part in his first training session as a Paris Saint-Germain player.

Ramos brought down the curtain on 16 trophy filled seasons in the Spanish capital at the end of June after his contract stand off with the club ended in stalemate.

The veteran defender opted to leave on a free transfer after delays over the Los Blancos board offering him a two year deal expired.

Despite speculation over a possible move to the Premier League, Ramos has since agreed a contract until 2023 with the Parisians ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The 35-year-old has been granted an extended summer break, due to an injury, but he has now joined up with Mauricio Pochettino‘s side for the next stage of their preseason training camp.

PSG begin their domestic season on August 1 with the Trophee des Champions final against Lille before their first league game against Troyes a week later.