Ronald Koeman demands more goals from his Barcelona midfielders in 2021/22

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has issued a firm instruction to his midfield stars ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Koeman’s squad returned to preseason training earlier this month as he aims to start the new season strongly after a poor end to the 2020/21 campaign.

The Dutch boss is restricted in terms of bringing in new players, due to the club’s financial situation, and will be looking to bring out more from the players in his ranks in the coming months.

Goals were an issue for Koeman last season with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann the only players to score 10+ league goals and he wants more from his midfielders in 2021/22.

“Frenkie (de Jong) has to continue his development next season”, as per reports from Marca.

“He has taken a giant step in his second season at the club, he has improved his offensive game and, like all midfielders, he must score between three and six goals in 2021/22.”

De Jong’s three league goals last season were matched by teenage sensation Pedri at the Camp Nou, however, no other midfielder managed more than two goals in league action.

However, Koeman is confident of an increase in overall goal scoring power next season with new signing Memphis Depay netting 20 league goals at Lyon in 2020/21.