Riqui Puig determined to stay at Barcelona in 2021/22

Rising Barcelona star Riqui Puig is not interested in leaving the club this summer despite a string of loan offers for 2021/22.

Puig tangled with boss Ronald Koeman last season with the Dutch manager hinting at a possible sale for the 21-year-old due to his reduced first team role in Catalonia.

The Spanish U21 international was used sparingly by Koeman last season with just two league starts and 12 substitute club appearances in the last 12 months.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Puig has received offers from clubs in Spain, Italy, England and Germany to spend a season on loan away from the Camp Nou.

However, despite the option of a greater first team run away from his boyhood club, Puig is committed to staying and fighting for his place under Koeman.

Barcelona are open to letting him go, but the final decision lies with a determined Puig, who wants to fulfil his potential in Catalonia.