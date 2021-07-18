Raphael Varane has ‘one foot’ out the door at Real Madrid as the transfer saga continues to dominate the summer transfer window.

The centre-back has been the talk of the summer so far with Manchester United hoping to complete a deal before the start of the new season.

Varane is out of contract next summer, meaning Real Madrid must sell if they want to make money in the case the Frenchman does not want to sign a new deal.

He was offered new terms by Los Blancos, but according to Diario AS, he is yet to respond, and there is now a growing feeling that both the club and the player are expecting a transfer this summer.

In fact, the report says Varane already has ‘one foot’ in Manchester as he and his current club await an offer from United.

It’s thought it will take around €60million to complete the deal with Varane now expected to ‘follow in the footsteps of Sergio Ramos‘ in leaving Real Madrid this summer.