Real Madrid could sell striker Luka Jovic this summer despite spending around €63million on the striker two years ago.

The 23-year-old has failed to live up to the billing at Santiago Bernabeu, scoring just twice in 21 la Liga appearances.

And he was sent on loan last season, scoring four in 18 Bundesliga appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ahead of this season, Jovic will have been hoping for a fresh start under new boss Carlo Ancelotti, but he is not off to a particularly good start.

The Serbian has not been with the main Real Madrid training group during pre-season this week, instead spending time recovering from a muscular injury, along with Ferland Mendy.

And a report in Mundo Deportivo claims Real Madrid are open to selling Jovic this summer if a ‘juicy’ offer comes in.

It’s clear that Real Madrid are not going to make their money back on Jovic and that a significant loss from the €63million fee is a given with Transfermarkt now valuing the striker at just €20million.

But if Jovic is not going to be part of Ancelotti’s plans, Los Blancos may be better off cutting their losses, and that could well be the plan, as long as there is interest.