Brazil under-20s boss Andre Jardine has explained his decision to call-up veteran Dani Alves for this summer’s Olympics.

Alves was a surprise inclusion as one of Brazil‘s overage players for the games, which begin on Monday with the football kicking off on Wednesday.

Each nation is allowed just three overage players with the rest needing to be born on or after 1 January 1997.

Former Barcelona star Alves is now 38 years of age and only three years younger than coach Jardine, but he has been given the chance to fulfil his ambition of representing his nation at the Olympic Games.

And Jardine has explained the reasons behind the now Sao Paulo star’s inclusion, telling reporters via Marca: “He is a leader, a winner, he has a lot of charisma and he is very respected by all the Brazilian players.

“He is a great example for this generation of players that we have.

“And, curiously, he has never competed in the Olympic games, so we think it is the perfect marriage.

“He is going to be an example to the squad and a leader on the pitch.

“And if we think of the player with excitement to become a champion…he has a rich history of titles.”

Alves is one of the most successful players in his generation of world football, winning a whole host of titles across spells with Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus and PSG.

He has also been successful on the international stage, winning two Copa Américas and two Confederations Cups.

The veteran will now look to add an Olympic gold medal to his honour haul with Brazil one of the favourites to win the two-week competition.