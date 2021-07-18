Barcelona are said to be keen to bring in Lille and Portugal star Renato Sanches this summer despite their financial difficulties.

The Blaugrana are still significantly over their salary cap and needing to reduce their wage bill drastically to register Lionel Messi’s new contract, as well as their four new signings.

But there seems to be some sort of plan from Joan Laporta, who is orchestrating a fire sale at Camp Nou while Barca are also attempting to restructure existing contracts.

And the hope is that Barca will be able to register new deals by the time the summer is over, something that may only be achievable with big profile exits such as Antoine Griezmann, who is looking increasingly likely to depart this summer.

If that is the case, then Ronald Koeman is said to be keen to add a dynamic midfielder to his team, and Sanches is top of his shortlist.

But unable to afford the €35million fee Ligue 1 champions Lille are demanding for the eye-catching Portuguese star, Diario AS report that a loan deal with an option to buy could be on the table.

That would suit Barca given their current financial predicament, but they are still some way from being able to make new additions, and that could see Sanches taken off the table altogether.

Reports have claimed Tottenham are very interested in snapping up Sanches, although they too need to raise the €35million fee before splashing out on the Lille star.