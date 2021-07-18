Barcelona have received four approaches for goalkeeper Neto but they are yet to arrive at an agreement.

Neto has reportedly asked for an exit this summer having had to play back-up to Marc-Andre ter Stegen since his 2019 move from Valencia.

And the 31-year-old is in demand, according to Sport, who claim two Italian teams and two from England have made approaches, but none of them have managed a agree a deal with Barca.

Neto, who has only ever made nine La Liga appearances for Barca, has just two years remaining on his current deal and he is valued at €6million by Transfermarkt.

According to Sport, Neto could still be allowed to leave – although it appears ‘difficult’ at the moment – if the right deal is reached, and he would likely be replaced with a like-for-like replacement.

The report claims Barca would look to replace Neto with another experienced goalkeeper should the veteran depart, while youngster Iñaki Peña is likely to remain third choice.