Barcelona have reportedly made a decision on the future of Clement Lenglet ahead of the new season.

The Catalan giants are in fire sale mode as they look to reduce their salary bill to the point where they can register Lionel Messi‘s new contract as well as the contracts of their four new signings.

And it seems centre-back Lenglet will join the slew of outgoings this summer, but he is not expected to leave the club permanently just yet.

According to Gerard Romero via Sport, the idea is to send Lenglet on loan for the coming season but to include an obligatory option to buy which would be triggered if he makes a certain percentage of appearances for his temporary club.

The signing of Eric Garcia and the presence of the likes of Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza is likely to make things difficult for Lenglet this season, while Samuel Umtiti is also expected to leave.

Lenglet made as many as 48 appearances across all competitions last season, featuring regularly under Ronald Koeman.

But Barcelona need to reduce the wage bill above all else, and it’s reported they have already started negotiating with Premier League clubs over the possibility of sending Lenglet on loan.

The clubs involved remain unnamed but Everton and West Ham have been named as two possible destinations.