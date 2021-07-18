Athletic Bilbao keen on Ander Herrera return in 2021

La Liga giants Athletic Bilbao are reported to be plotting an ambitious return for Ander Herrera ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Herrera came through the youth ranks at Real Zaragoza before returning to his home city of Bilbao and spent three seasons at the Estadio San Mames before joining Manchester United in 2014.

The Spanish international moved on to Ligue 1 superpower Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 on a five year contract in French capital.

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the arrival of Gini Wijnaldum has now thrown his first team role into doubt ahead of the new domestic season.

Athletic Bilbao boss Marcelino wants to bring the 31-year-old back to the Basque Country and could open negotiations with PSG over a potential move in the coming weeks.

Despite having three years left on his current deal in Paris, his former club could secure a deal in the region of €12m if talks progress positively.