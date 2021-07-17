Watch: Lionel Messi mobbed by fans while leaving Miami restaurant

Lionel Messi lives a life few of us can fathom, a fact underlined by a clip that emerged online on Friday evening.

The Argentine star was mobbed leaving a restaurant in Miami with his family, fans fighting in a rather frightening manner for a selfie with their favourite footballer.

Este chico. And people question him for being stand-offish, or “cold”. The man is living a life none of us mere mortals can even fathom. pic.twitter.com/HZG9B8suM5 — Alan Feehely (@azulfeehely) July 16, 2021

The clip showed that those who label Messi as stand-offish or “cold” don’t understand the reality of his life; he’s attained a level of fame that few people in the world could even conceptualise.

Messi is on a three-week holiday with his family after lifting the Copa America with Argentina; the albiceleste beat Brazil 1-0 in the final in Rio de Janeiro.

Despite just turning 34, Messi is still head-and-shoulders above his competitors, winning player of the tournament and scoring and assisting more goals than anyone else.

He’s currently locked in negotiations with his club, Barcelona, about renewing his currently-expired contract.

Joan Laporta is hard at work to lower the blaugrana’s wage bill and create the financial space to re-sign the Argentine while still respecting La Liga’s salary cap.