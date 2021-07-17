Spanish football evening headlines: Juventus open to Pjanic and Ramsey swap, Real Madrid want Chiellini and Brexit issues for Bale and Trippier

Spanish football evening headlines for Saturday, July 17.

Juventus open to Pjanic and Ramsey swap with Barcelona

Serie A giants Juventus want to bring former midfielder Miralem Pjanic back to the club from Barcelona this summer.

According to reports from Football Italia the Turin side are open to a swap deal with Aaron Ramsey heading in the opposite direction next month.

Read more here.

Real Madrid eyeing former Juventus star Chiellini

Real Madrid could make a bold move to sign Euro 2020 star Giorgio Chiellini following his release from Juventus.

The 36-year-old is a free agent, and despite being heavily linked with a continuation in Turin, he could look for a new challenge in the coming weeks with a La Liga switch potentially on the cards.

Read more here.

Brexit complicates Bale and Trippier’s La Liga futures

Gareth Bale and Kieran Trippier‘s respective futures at Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be further impacted by Brexit regulations.

Both players have operated as EU players within La Liga but their positions have altered following the change in registration rules following the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

Read more here.