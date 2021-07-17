Real Sociedad set €6m asking price for Willian Jose

Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose looks set to be edging closer to an exit from the La Liga club ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Jose spent the second half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Premier League side Wolves but they opted against activating his purchase clause this summer based on a low key stint in England.

However, La Real still want to offload the 29-year-old in the coming weeks, with Turkish giants Besiktas rumoured to be tracking him with interest.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Imanol Alguacil is willing to sell him as part of a €6m deal based on four annual payments of €1.5m until 2024.

Jose will also have to take a wage cut from his current €2.5m salary with his former club Deportivo Maldonado receiving a 30% sell on clause from any potential sale.

Despite netting 52 league goals in four and a half seasons in Basque Country, Jose slipped down the pecking order in the last 12 months with Alexander Isak and Mikel Oyarzabal established as Algiacil’s first choice attack.