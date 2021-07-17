Former Real Madrid and Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay has announced his retirement at the age of 34 due to a long-term injury issue.

Garay spent three years at Real Madrid between 2008 and 2011 before later joining Valencia in 2016, spending four years at Mestalla.

The Argentine also enjoyed spells at Benfica and Zenit among other clubs, but he has been without a club since leaving Valencia in 2020.

And he has now revealed he has turned down offers due to his physical condition having struggled with injury since his Valencia days.

“For three years, I have been silently fighting, trying to find a solution to the problem that appeared unexpectedly,” he said in a social media announcement.

“Intense pain that even stopped me from walking at times.

“In February 2020, I suffered another serious injury from which I recovered. I even managed to negotiate with several clubs for my return.

“But the truth is that I can’t. I cannot play anymore, and if I had accepted an offer, I would feel I would be cheating that club, the fans and myself.”

See the full message below.