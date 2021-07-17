Real Madrid eyeing former Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini

Real Madrid could make a bold move to sign Euro 2020 star Giorgio Chiellini following his release from Juventus.

Chiellini played a key role for the Azzurri in their run to glory in this summer’s competition despite being released by the Serie A giants during the competition following his contract expiry.

The 36-year-old is now a free agent and despite being heavily linked with a continuation in Turin he could look for a new challenge in the coming weeks.

According to reports from Calciomercato.com, new Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is looking at the veteran centre back as a replacement for Sergio Ramos.

Ancelotti is preparing for life after Ramos next season and his defensive options could be further reduced by Raphael Varane‘s potential exit this month.

Both Juventus and Real Madrid are likely to offer Chiellini a one year extension with the iconic defender turning 37 before the start of the new season.