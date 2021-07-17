Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite is ‘destined’ for the Premier League amid increased competition at Camp Nou.

Barca are hoping to re-sign Lionel Messi in the coming weeks, and they have also added Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay to their front line over the course of the summer.

And that’s bad news for Martin Braithwaite, who could see his play time further reduced having only started 11 La Liga outings last season.

Braithwaite impressed for Denmark at this summer’s Euro 2020, and given he is unlikely to feature regularly, it would be the perfect time for Barca to sell, especially given their financial situation.

According to Sport, Braithwaite appears ‘destined for the Premier League’ with Brighton one of the candidates for his signature.

The Seagulls, who are also chasing Getafe’s Marc Cucurella, are set to receive around £50million for Ben White this summer with the defender headed to Arsenal, and that could give them the ammunition to land Braithwaite this summer.

It’s thought the Danish forward could cost around €15million this summer, but Braithwaite’s preferred option is not Brighton.

Both West Ham and Wolves are also being linked, and each of those clubs are said to be more attractive to the 30-year-old.

As things stand, Braithwaite has four years remaining on his current deal.