Marseille not interested in Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti

Barcelona‘s quest to sell Samuel Umtiti looks set to stretch on this summer after Ligue 1 club Marseille rejected the chance to sign him.

La Blaugrana are continuing their policy of selling high earning squad players this summer with Umtiti one of the key figures set to leave Catalonia before the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, the French international has previously rejected the chance to leave on a free transfer, with two years left on his current deal at the Camp Nou.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the French side are well covered at centre back after completing a loan deal for Arsenal star William Saliba, and will not move for Umtiti.

Barcelona will continue their attempts to sell the 27-year-old but they are likely to be forced to lower their asking price to below €150m to secure a sale.

Umtiti’s injury record has undermined his time at Barcelona with a total of 73 games missed across the last four seasons.