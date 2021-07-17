Karim Benzema’s close friend: “[Kylian] Mbappe will sign for Real Madrid”

“[Kylian] Mbappe will sign for Real Madrid,” claims French influencer and YouTuber, as well as close friend of Karim Benzema, Mohamed Henni in comments carried by Diario AS.

Henni believes the deal will be done in the last weeks of August, just before the transfer window in France and Spain closes. Mbappe is about to enter the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, with a renewal looking increasingly unlikely.

PSG would be loath to lose the French international on a free transfer when his deal expires next summer, but are also reluctant to sell him this window.

Henni claims that his assurance is born due to the strength of his source, and criticised PSG for its reliance on Brazilian superstar Neymar and the lack of space afforded to Mbappe to shine.

One thing that’s beyond doubt is the strength of the relationship between Mbappe and Benzema. The former was evidently delighted that the latter was recalled to the French squad for Euro 2020, with a burgeoning harmony soon clear.

Benzema hit four goals in four games as France crashed out on penalties to Switzerland in the last 16, with Mbappe, who failed to score a single goal at the tournament, missing the decisive effort.