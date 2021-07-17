Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed there will be no Tottenham return for Gareth Bale.

Bale spent last season on loan with Spurs having fallen out with Real Madrid fans and having struggled for game time under Zinedine Zidane.

The Welshman scored 16 times in 34 games for Tottenham in what was largely a disappointing campaign for Spurs, who finished in a Conference League spot.

It was revealed yesterday that returning Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is ‘counting on Bale’ for the new season, strongly suggesting a stay at Santiago Bernabeu this season.

And following those reports, new Spurs boss Santo has made it clear that Bale will not return ahead of the new Premier League season on loan or otherwise.

He simply said in a press conference: “Gareth Bale will not be part of our team next season”

Bale has one year remaining on his deal at Real Madrid and there were rumours he could retire early, but it does not seem as though that will be the case with Ancelotti offering the Welshman another chance to impress having originally signed him for Real Madrid in 2013.